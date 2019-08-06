As Synovus Financial (SNV) Share Price Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Stake by $409.04 Million; Valuation Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 1.62 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52M, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares to 146,349 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 286,023 shares to 11.15 million shares, valued at $1.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 296,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).