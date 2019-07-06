As Synovus Financial (SNV) Market Valuation Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increased Stake by $336,600; Financial Architects Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $750,652

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 633,043 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers it was using tactics like Cambridge Analytica:; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,500 shares to 43,995 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,080 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,150 shares to 3,450 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 28,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

