As Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 466,610 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 109,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 857,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 967,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 371,301 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.43M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 30,420 shares to 165,904 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 229,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Santander adds new senior execs, including bank CEO – Boston Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short Santander Consumer USA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested in 0% or 23,473 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 3.37M are held by Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability. Cap Fund Management holds 0% or 13,211 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 51,567 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 18,045 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 48 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 456,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 21,323 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 92,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 2.86 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,950 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 120,459 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).