As Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Share Price Rose, Holder Private Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Acco Brands (ACCO) Holder Qs Investors Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 125,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 52,256 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 177,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 105,317 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 238,018 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85 million for 8.96 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 206,401 shares to 208,401 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc..

