As Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Share Price Rose, Holder Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $422,484; As Donaldson Company (DCI) Market Value Declined, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $992,650

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 875,424 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 19,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 313,924 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.80M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares to 191,917 shares, valued at $19.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.87M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.