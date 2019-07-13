As Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose, Strs Ohio Lifted Its Holding; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Lifted Position by $8.46 Million

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 141.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 39,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 28,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 595,567 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.67. About 109,459 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS ON TRACK TO HAVE ALL-AIRBUS FLEET BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports February 2018 Traffic; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant Travel Company; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “June 25th Deadline in Lawsuit for investors in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Allegiant Announces Tracy Tulle As Senior Vice President, Flight Crew Operations – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant and TPG Sixth Street Partners Announce Up To $1 Billion Partnership to Develop Sunseeker Resorts Imprint – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 15,110 shares to 588,706 shares, valued at $77.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,159 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

