As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, up from 139,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 595,567 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 19,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,456 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 43,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 834,753 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.99M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 770,992 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $265.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 155,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares to 493,278 shares, valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 44,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

