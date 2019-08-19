As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 16,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.95 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 871,639 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36,873 shares to 40,161 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

