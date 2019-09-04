As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Holding; Fulton Bank Has Cut Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $510,500 as Market Valuation Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, up from 172,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 559,733 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 19,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 45,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 438,676 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (IGHG) by 7,130 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 59,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,140 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 153.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

