As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $63.83 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake by $2.99 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29M, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.61M shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 11,657 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 1.18M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 79,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Praesidium Invest Management Llc reported 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Networks has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 215 shares. 3,133 were reported by Mutual Of America Ltd. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability owns 1.01M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Essex Finance Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Trust Na reported 4,388 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 519,113 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.75% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,565 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys Announces 2019 Robert S. Hilbert Memorial Optical Design Competition Results – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys reports beats with in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Canandaigua Bank And Tru reported 3,563 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc invested in 0.19% or 2,135 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fmr Ltd owns 257,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,200 shares. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 472 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amica Mutual invested in 4,991 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company has 0.1% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 54,309 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 37,607 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 49,381 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 6,093 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).