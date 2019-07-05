As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Value Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Upped Position by $627,900; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Position by $300,222

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, up from 139,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 373,225 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $271.07. About 967,721 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 141,145 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 3,381 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Com has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 116 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 26,117 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 106,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,046 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 188,006 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,690 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 3,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 2,753 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,983 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Incorporated reported 12,113 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 7,081 shares to 414,533 shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,663 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 67,780 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,435 shares. 92,543 are owned by Raub Brock Cap L P. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.36% or 9,858 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Limited Com invested in 15,652 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.14% stake. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability stated it has 7.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marietta Prtn Limited Co reported 1.98% stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 465 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Horan Lc holds 630 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.