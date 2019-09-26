As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Value Rose, Holder Ajo LP Has Upped Position; Citigroup (C) Holding Raised by Clough Capital Partners L P

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 106.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 352,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 682,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.83M, up from 330,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 280,787 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 837,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.68 million, up from 823,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 3.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 246,786 shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $173.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 399,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,740 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Financial Grp.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys to Present at DA Davidson Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Develop Portfolio of DesignWare IP for TSMC 5nm FinFET Plus (N5P) Process – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 220% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 91,469 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 318,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 16,523 are owned by Hartford Invest Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 623,349 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Incorporated has invested 2.66% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 44,905 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital has 0.1% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 14,085 shares. Korea invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,941 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,063 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,231 shares. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc by 30,300 shares to 449,934 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 364,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beyond Meat up 11% on McDonald’s test – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 162,446 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Causeway Management Ltd Liability Co invested 2.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 22,728 are held by Essex Fincl Svcs Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 9.43M shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset invested in 0.03% or 8,109 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% or 25,839 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 158,363 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 10,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 11,379 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 16,190 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).