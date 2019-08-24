As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Price Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $780,805 as Stock Value Rose

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62M shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.16% or 189,802 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 101,967 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested in 9,125 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 168,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company owns 218 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,261 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Foundation Management owns 93,081 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com reported 11,405 shares. Financial Management Inc reported 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 0.68% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,599 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has 175,028 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 885,907 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Atria Investments Ltd Com reported 11,493 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 88,260 shares to 120,290 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,080 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).