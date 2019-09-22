As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Price Rose, Holder American International Group Has Upped Its Position; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Stake

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 63,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 61,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.23M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,625 shares to 109,354 shares, valued at $28.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,588 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.