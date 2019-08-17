As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $8.22 Million; As International Business Mac (IBM) Share Price Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Position by $1.60 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 52,599 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 63,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 71,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.23M, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 728,310 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research Mgmt reported 140,255 shares or 5.65% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru reported 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Doliver Advsr Lp has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,456 shares. Moreover, Oak Assocs Limited Oh has 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 183,835 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,399 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pitcairn Com accumulated 4,181 shares. Horizon Limited owns 28,455 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 12,202 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,971 shares. Summit Asset Llc invested in 0.41% or 5,917 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Com has invested 2.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Hat Tip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97 were reported by Howe And Rusling Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 559,645 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 6,544 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amica Retiree reported 705 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 204,565 shares. Da Davidson And Comm holds 4,645 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 168,818 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 1.9% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.01% or 431 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 12,461 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,135 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 124,818 shares. Legal General Group Plc accumulated 0.08% or 1.17M shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MOSIS Service Selects Synopsys’ IC Validator for Large-scale FinFET SoCs – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Synopsys, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.