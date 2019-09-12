As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Trimmed by $158.01 Million Its Holding; As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 33,637 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 21,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $205.99. About 165,079 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 965,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.19 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 1.41 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,110 were reported by Stephens Ar. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 0.12% or 12,612 shares. Wendell David stated it has 0.71% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Vigilant Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Davis R M holds 0.36% or 48,148 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 6,494 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 557,179 shares. Jefferies Lc has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 137,952 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,353 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 208 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability has invested 2.87% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fdx Advisors has 3,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo LP accumulated 682,451 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 25 shares. 791,673 are held by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 494,759 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 19,561 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,025 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.96 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 293,169 shares. 30,000 are owned by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 627,001 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 43,199 shares.

