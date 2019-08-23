As Synnex (SNX) Valuation Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Holding; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Boosted Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding by $702,207

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 456.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, up from 949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 191,531 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 48,148 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,803 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,109 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 4,054 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 26,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. 4,928 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Oakworth holds 0.1% or 2,701 shares in its portfolio. 16,452 are owned by Raymond James Assocs.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 62,814 shares to 440,185 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,572 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 252 shares. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,710 shares. 4,435 are owned by Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 5,280 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company owns 375,538 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Starr Intll Communication, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,172 shares. Horrell Capital Inc reported 28,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 135,408 shares. 112,683 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 82,185 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 78,565 shares. Blackrock owns 4.77M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.