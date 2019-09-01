As Synnex (SNX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Financial Architects Has Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Position as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 220,939 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.72M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.33 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

