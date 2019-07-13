As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Oak Associates LTD Boosted Stake; First Commonwealth Financial Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $611,544; Stock Declined

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 4,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 317.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 342,026 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $276,377 activity. $218,531 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares were sold by Zulberti Andrea M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $839.62M for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.