As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed by $353,685 Its Position; As Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Rose, Selkirk Management Has Cut Its Position

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 282,994 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $385.51. About 946,272 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 24/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL PRICES $175M USPP NOTES MATURING IN AUGUST 2028; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Siemens Global CEO on the ‘Charter of Trust’ Pact (Video); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 30/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 15/05/2018 – Charter Court Financial Services 1Q Loan Book Grows 28%

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 56.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Worried About Charter – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Charter (CHTR), Disney (DIS) Enter Comprehensive Distribution Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww reported 106,374 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,368 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,200 shares.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.28 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,376 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv holds 25,927 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 61,337 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.6% stake. 15,655 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 3,340 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 586,296 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.05% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 57,675 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 38,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 20,595 shares.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.