As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Lifted Stake by $663,765; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $711,382 as Shares Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 14,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 76,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 1.43M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 57,675 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 50,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 147,497 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Investment Quality M (BKN) by 28,515 shares to 147,984 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has 145,147 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 522 shares. Security National Tru owns 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,738 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 61,134 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 1.24M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 349,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 33,824 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 238,173 shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 130,960 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Daiwa Gp holds 40,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 363,158 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

