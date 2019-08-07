As Synnex (SNX) Market Value Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Nomura Holdings Maintains Position in Wellcare Health Plans (Put) (WCG)

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 344,103 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) (WCG) by 228.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 17,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, up from 7,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $276.78. About 375,425 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:DVN) by 99,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 500,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 6,690 shares. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). At Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Conning holds 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 770 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gw Henssler & Associates Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,225 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Frontier Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sei Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Charter has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 2,000 are owned by Daiwa Gru. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 35,823 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 0.01% or 102 shares. Moreover, American International Group has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 7.42 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.