As Synnex (SNX) Market Valuation Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Holding by $510.43 Million; As Graphic Packaging (GPK) Shares Rose, National Investment Services Raised Its Holding by $432,000

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging (GPK) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 175,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 139,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 1.58 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 5,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 42,069 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01B, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 228,440 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 15,144 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc has 1.16% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 9.75M shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 6.15 million shares. 1.61 million were reported by Frontier Co Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd has 1.33% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 356,204 shares. Virtu Fin Llc reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Glenmede Na invested in 3.68 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 749,531 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 46,175 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 15.99M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 945,151 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 679,105 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 57,662 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $177.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 8.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).