As Synnex Corp. (SNX) Stock Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $461,605; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) as Stock Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 210,061 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 31,443 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 48,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 2.32 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth reported 1,299 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Private Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Victory Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 492,335 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,144 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 57,675 shares stake. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Company stated it has 4,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 75,000 shares stake. Horrell Cap Incorporated reported 1.36% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 2,157 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 5 shares. Gam Ag holds 4,968 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,700 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,850 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “The Fate of the Worldâ€™s Largest ETF Is Tied to 11 Random Millennials – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 130,682 shares to 280,381 shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 19,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).