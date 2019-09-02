As Synnex Corp. (SNX) Stock Price Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Position as Shares Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 220,939 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 20,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 35,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,700 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 20,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 15,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 29 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership accumulated 136,400 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 0.04% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 40,900 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.63% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 140,947 shares. Automobile Association reported 77,695 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 532 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Boston Prtn owns 1.29 million shares. Smith Graham & Company Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 1.18 million were reported by Northern. Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 10,507 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% or 311,342 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Acropolis Mgmt Limited Company reported 11,853 shares. 617,409 are owned by 1832 Asset L P. Legal General Public Limited Com accumulated 2.98 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kcm Lc accumulated 0.04% or 6,422 shares. 529 are held by Smith Asset Grp L P. Riverhead Cap Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 561,917 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management has 0.25% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 713,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 150,836 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated reported 0.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $693.29 million for 10.88 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.