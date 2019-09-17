As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Upped Position; Ami Asset Management Upped Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by $2.46 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 189,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, up from 901,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 3.06M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.16M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 2.38M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 6.61 million shares to 12.70 million shares, valued at $200.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 35,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,252 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.