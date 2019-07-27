As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Cut Position; Tcw Group Stake In Centene Del (CNC) Was Upped

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 554,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.49 million, up from 678,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 226,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,040 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 119,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20,524 shares to 36,579 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 67,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).