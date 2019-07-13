As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Sio Capital Management Has Boosted Its Chemocentryx (CCXI) Position by $4.69 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 213.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 360,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 169,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 208,855 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.00 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

