As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Holder Baupost Group Has Trimmed by $9.08 Million Its Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK)

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 1.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 275,644 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99M shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $406.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.17 million for 7.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,842 shares in its portfolio. 609,550 are owned by Vaughan Nelson L P. Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,595 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.01% or 11,190 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 79,626 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Llc reported 13,234 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Republic owns 96,943 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 27,623 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bb&T reported 8,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea reported 0.1% stake. Seatown Pte Ltd owns 167,000 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.