As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Baupost Group Lowered Position by $9.08 Million; Tyler Tech (TYL) Market Value Rose While North Star Asset Management Boosted Position by $454,716

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.47 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 17,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $247.4. About 152,140 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.95M for 7.79 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Should Synchrony Financial Get More Credit for Q1 Results? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 91,593 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 377,362 shares. Mai Management, Ohio-based fund reported 20,410 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 214 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 83,106 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York reported 6,802 shares stake. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.18% or 2.02 million shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 5,919 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc accumulated 0.01% or 19,800 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 40,128 shares. 1,344 were accumulated by Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Company reported 304,520 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.