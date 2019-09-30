As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut by $79.99 Million Its Stake; Axa Lifted Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Market Valuation Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.14 million, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 4.01M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Axa increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 248.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 55,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 77,552 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 22,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 250,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $195.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 444,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16,906 shares to 100,905 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 123,149 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,259 were reported by Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 102 are owned by Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 345 shares. Hendershot Invests, Virginia-based fund reported 28,610 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66 shares stake. 5,540 are owned by Private Tru Na. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,852 shares. Texas-based American Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.18% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.21% or 166,500 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 212,404 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Central Commercial Bank Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,537 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).