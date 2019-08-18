As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Its Position by $29.94 Million; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Lowered by $761,100 Its Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 6,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 13,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 306,188 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 61.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 965,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 19,712 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 28,392 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 78,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 2,390 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 157,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 50,016 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 702,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,300 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt reported 48,058 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP stated it has 133,770 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.08% or 2,350 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13,452 shares to 61,884 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 1,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 74,900 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

