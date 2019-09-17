As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Citigroup New (C) Stake Upped by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 609,467 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 3.60 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis holds 1.52% or 37,775 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,808 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 56 were accumulated by Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corp. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,603 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 440,165 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Markel Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,070 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.18% or 665,631 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 855,905 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Cap Management Inc owns 2.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,205 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pitcairn has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 95,666 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 470,838 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.