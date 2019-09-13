As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped Holding; Newport Asia Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $5.07 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 317,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02 million, up from 299,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.05 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 25,799 shares to 86,038 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 283,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,656 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.