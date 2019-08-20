As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Position by $6.71 Million; Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Stock Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 216,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 782,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, down from 999,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 2.29M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $185.09. About 1.74 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.51% stake. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 39,296 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 451,323 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,794 shares. Barry Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parsec Financial Mngmt accumulated 1,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd owns 22,986 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Nomura holds 31,279 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Blue Fin owns 13,782 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 2,856 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na invested in 1,195 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

