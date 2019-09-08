As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Cut Its Holding; Shoker Investment Counsel Position in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Has Upped by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 14,799 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 1,316 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 44,129 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 81,375 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 8,126 shares. Illinois-based First Lp has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Kentucky-based Hl Ser has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,066 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 23,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 13,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.19M shares stake. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 454,316 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Commerce.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.60 million for 7.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $698.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).