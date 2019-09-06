As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Trimmed Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Holding In Caesars Entmt (CZR) Was Has Increased

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 2.23 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 15.68 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 10,361 shares to 22,331 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.57M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.08 million shares to 13.08 million shares, valued at $335.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.