As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $167.40 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Trimmed Stake by $326,427 as Valuation Rose

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.29M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 479,990 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 37.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.