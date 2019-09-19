As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Raised Position; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Lowered Holding by $542,430 as Share Value Rose

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 1,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 40,541 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.95 million, down from 42,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 3.05 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 2,490 shares to 33,185 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T New (NYSE:T) by 11,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp stated it has 34,610 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 205 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 3,872 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 75,894 shares. Kames Pcl invested 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,605 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corp has 36 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc has 5,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 872,278 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Lllp owns 32,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Inc holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 395 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.06% or 8,367 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

