As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $326,700; As Teleflex (TFX) Share Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted Holding by $5.25 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.99 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 491.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, up from 3,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $343.86. About 273,424 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Penn Cap Co owns 7,585 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 58,307 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 2,149 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.09% or 13,295 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp accumulated 1,554 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 862 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 58,585 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,379 shares. Principal Fin Gp invested in 0.12% or 398,764 shares. 650 are held by Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 340,067 shares to 464,478 shares, valued at $41.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 77,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In.

