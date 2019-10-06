As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose, Btc Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $322,422; Atria Investments Has Boosted Position in Exelon (EXC) as Shares Declined

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 480.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 26,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 31,696 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.36M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 80,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 2.58M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 41,077 shares to 13,544 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,826 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

