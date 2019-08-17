As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $167.40 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $2.38 Million; Share Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Tops Q2 EPS by 29c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 22,995 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 2,888 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 3,958 shares. Wade G W And has 42,529 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,857 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Southpoint Ltd Partnership has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,238 shares. Stanley has 6,699 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,684 shares. 8,672 are held by Burns J W & Inc. Rampart Invest Ltd holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,088 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 5,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.