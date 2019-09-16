As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Increased Stake by $620,368

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 155,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.84M market cap company. It closed at $5.35 lastly. It is up 40.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 24/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems to Nominate Terry Armstrong and Ronald Peele as Independent Directors for Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Loss $18M; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 09/03/2018 InfuSystem Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 190% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q Rev $16.5M; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PCT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JAN SKONIECZNY, WILL RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – BELIEVE THAT SECURITIES OF INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC ARE SIGNIFICANTLY “UNDERVALUED” AND REPRESENT AN “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT”

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.43M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 89,642 shares to 488,796 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,354 shares, and cut its stake in Adesto Technologies Corporatio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold INFU shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 8.53 million shares or 3.32% more from 8.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Associate Management Incorporated owns 10,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. White Pine Ltd holds 0.79% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 494,670 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 314,722 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 39,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 68,129 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 345,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 554,376 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,100 shares. Awm Invest invested 1.53% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Minerva Advsr Limited Liability owns 2.13M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 221,462 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 170 shares. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.1% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 46,642 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $413,822 activity. $78,926 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares were bought by AWM Investment Company – Inc.. Shuda Scott had bought 11,224 shares worth $49,065.