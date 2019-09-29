As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Increased Stake; Southeastern Asset Management Cut Its Position in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) as Market Value Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 190,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 689,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91 million, up from 498,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 4.01M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 662,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.29M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 149,953 shares to 262,740 shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,699 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.