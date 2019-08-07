As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Financial Advantage Has Upped Position by $7.14 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 795,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 785,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 4.82M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: Three Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 360,509 shares to 189,491 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,412 shares. Old Point Trust N A has 11,246 shares. Hamel Assoc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,077 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Liability reported 73,221 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 1.94% or 311,350 shares. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of So Dak has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,967 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has 16,538 shares. Moreover, Meritage Mgmt has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,918 shares. Srs Mngmt Lc holds 2.95% or 1.18 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 2.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,192 shares. Bainco Intll Investors holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,155 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.67% or 21.36M shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).