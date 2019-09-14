As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Holder Pl Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Position Maintained by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 4,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,155 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 75,432 shares. Telos Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,579 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 92,100 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,087 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Ltd Co has 1.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comerica Bancorp reported 0.25% stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 32,546 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scotia Cap has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,418 shares. Regions Fin owns 3,717 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc invested in 724 shares or 0% of the stock.

