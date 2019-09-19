As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Increased Stake by $313,956; As Genpact Limited (G) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $323.01 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56M, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 386,582 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 9,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 33,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 24,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.13M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 147,520 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.88 million shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 40,777 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 38,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern owns 869,885 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.21% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 622,992 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Loomis Sayles & LP reported 477,025 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust stated it has 8,930 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82M for 22.66 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

