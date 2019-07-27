As Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) Market Value Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $315,234

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 12,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 140,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Follow Warren Buffett’s Investment Managers Into Synchrony Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

