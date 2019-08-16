As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rose, Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.81 Billion; Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 56,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 212,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78B, down from 269,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Llc reported 7,197 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 12.06 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 68,966 shares. Chem National Bank reported 18,190 shares stake. 15,583 are held by Riverpark Advsrs Llc. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 0.81% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 66,013 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 67,754 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 5,249 are held by Sky Inv Gru Lc. Cypress Group Incorporated reported 6,709 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Llc owns 0.66% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17,005 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 70.01M shares. Sabal Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ww Asset Inc invested in 69,403 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 66,883 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 5,004 shares to 194,243 shares, valued at $8.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

