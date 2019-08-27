As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Rose, Agf Investments America Has Increased Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Decreased Holding by $451,400

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 76,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 4.63M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 5.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares to 119,029 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,103 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Automobile Association reported 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 215,805 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Amer Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 586,925 shares. 9,775 are owned by Mairs Incorporated. Thornburg Inv holds 710,548 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hengehold Management Ltd invested in 0.15% or 8,566 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 14,003 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Grimes & stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Btc accumulated 42,528 shares. Carderock Management reported 40,410 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 59,907 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity holds 3.13% or 189,679 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 15,000 shares.

